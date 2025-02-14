Nidal Celik News: Won't feature in the squad list
Celik (coach's decision) will not be included in the squad for Sunday's game against Strasbourg, as he will be playing with the reserve team on Saturday, coach Will Still confirmed in the press conference.
Celik will miss Sunday's Ligue 1 match as he will be playing with the reserve team on Saturday. It is unclear whether this will be a one-time occurrence or if the young defender will spend more time with the reserves.
