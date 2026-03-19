Nikita Haikin News: Concedes five goals in loss
Haikin registered nine saves and allowed five goals in Tuesday's 5-0 defeat to Sporting CP.
Haikin made nine saves from 14 shots on goal Tuesday as Bodo Glimt were eliminated from the Champions League by virtue of a 5-0 defeat (5-3) to Sporting CP. In his first career Champions League campaign, Haikin made 67 saves and 17 clearances across 12 starting appearances while conceding 22 goals and recording one clean sheet.
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