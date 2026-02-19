Nikita Haikin News: Concedes once in win

Haikin made three saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 3-1 victory versus Inter Milan.

Haikin got the Champions League knockouts off to a good start Wednesday, conceding just once in the shocking win over Inter Milan. Although he has conceded at least one goal in every UCL match this season he's played fairly well, making 52 saves over nine matches while conceding 16 goals. The pressure will be on him in Tuesday's second leg on the road though, as Inter will be throwing everything into their attack while trying to overcome the two-goal deficit.