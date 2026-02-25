Nikita Haikin News: Four saves for win
Haikin recorded four saves and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 2-1 victory versus Inter Milan.
Haikin stopped four of the shots he faced during Tuesday's win. The goalkeeper was tested consistently but he stood tall throughout and did enough to secure the win both in the match and in the tie. Haikin will now hope he can continue building from this performance in the coming weeks as the knockout stage looms.
