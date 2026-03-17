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Nikita Haikin News: Secures clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Haikin registered two saves and secured a clean sheet in Wednesday's 3-0 victory versus Sporting CP.

Haikin made two saves in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Sporting CP, securing his first clean sheet of the Champions League campaign. The goalkeeper is enjoying a strong European run, having recorded 58 saves while conceding 17 goals, and will look to maintain that form in Tuesday's return leg against Sporting CP.

Nikita Haikin
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