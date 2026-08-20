Niklas Dorsch Injury: Dealing with facial fracture

Dorsch confirmed via Instagram that he suffered a facial fracture during Wednesday's match against Charlotte.

Dorsch's recovery timeline remains unclear, yet he's virtually ruled out for the near future following his social post. This issue comes at an inopportune moment for both club and player, given that he had scored in two consecutive matches. He had operated mostly as a defensive midfielder but also moved further forward, so his loss could be covered by the team's more versatile options such as Alonso Coello and Markus Cimermancic.