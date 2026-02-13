Niklas Dorsch Injury: Doubtful against Augsburg
Dorsch (illness) is a doubt for Sunday's clash against Augsburg after not training this week, coach Frank Schmidt said in the press conference. "Niklas has been ill all week and is a question mark."
Dorsch is questionable for Sunday's showdown against Augsburg after battling an illness all week. The midfielder will undergo a final check following Saturday's session to determine whether he is cleared to suit up after missing multiple days of training. His absence would be a significant setback given his locked-in role as an undisputed starter in the engine room, and if he cannot go, Adrian Beck would be next in line to step into his spot.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Niklas Dorsch See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Niklas Dorsch See More