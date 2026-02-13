Niklas Dorsch Injury: Doubtful against Augsburg

Dorsch (illness) is a doubt for Sunday's clash against Augsburg after not training this week, coach Frank Schmidt said in the press conference. "Niklas has been ill all week and is a question mark."

Dorsch is questionable for Sunday's showdown against Augsburg after battling an illness all week. The midfielder will undergo a final check following Saturday's session to determine whether he is cleared to suit up after missing multiple days of training. His absence would be a significant setback given his locked-in role as an undisputed starter in the engine room, and if he cannot go, Adrian Beck would be next in line to step into his spot.