Niklas Dorsch Injury: Expected to train Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Dorsch (illness) is expected to train Friday and will likely be a late call for Sunday's clash against Stuttgart, coach Franck Schmidt said in the press conference.

Dorsch missed the last match due to illness and was sidelined for training this week as well, but the midfielder is expected to return to the pitch Friday and will likely be a game-time call for Sunday's showdown against Stuttgart. The club is pushing to have him available, as he is a locked-in starter in the engine room and one of the team's primary set-piece specialists.

Niklas Dorsch
FC Heidenheim
