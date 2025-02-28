Niklas Dorsch Injury: Late call for Saturday

Dorsch has been back in full training since Wednesday and remains a late call for Saturday's match against Gladbach, coach Frank Schmidt said in the press conference. "Niklas started training again on Wednesday and was able to take part in everything. Nevertheless, he was out for six weeks, even though he trained intensively with our athletic trainer over the last two weeks. However, tackling and team training are something completely different. I will have to consider whether I will include him this week, but in the end, it is up to 'Dorschi' himself to decide how he coped with this week and whether he feels safe."

