Niklas Dorsch Injury: Missing with illness
Dorsch (illness) is out for Sunday's match against Augsburg.
Dorsch is not with the team and will not risk is Sunday, with the midfielder dealt an illness that is too much to play through. He will likely plan for a quick turnaround, as he has started in all but four games this season when an option.
