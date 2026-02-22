Niklas Dorsch News: Named to bench
Dorsch (illness) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Stuttgart.
Dorsch had missed the last match due to illness, but is already an option again, returning to a spot on the bench. This is only the fourth time on the bench all season when fit, likely to return to a starting role soon.
