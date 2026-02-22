Niklas Dorsch headshot

Niklas Dorsch News: Named to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Dorsch (illness) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Stuttgart.

Dorsch had missed the last match due to illness, but is already an option again, returning to a spot on the bench. This is only the fourth time on the bench all season when fit, likely to return to a starting role soon.

Niklas Dorsch
FC Heidenheim
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Niklas Dorsch See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Niklas Dorsch See More
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023