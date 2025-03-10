Niklas Dorsch News: Provides assist

Dorsch assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Hoffenheim.

Dorsch earned an assist Sunday, leading his club to earn a point after finding Budu Zivzivadze in the 65th minute. This was his first goal contribution since Dec. 7, although he did just return from seven match absence due to injury. He now has two goals and two assists in 14 appearances (11 starts) this season.