Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Niklas Dorsch headshot

Niklas Dorsch News: Provides assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Dorsch assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Hoffenheim.

Dorsch earned an assist Sunday, leading his club to earn a point after finding Budu Zivzivadze in the 65th minute. This was his first goal contribution since Dec. 7, although he did just return from seven match absence due to injury. He now has two goals and two assists in 14 appearances (11 starts) this season.

Niklas Dorsch
FC Heidenheim
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now