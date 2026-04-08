Niklas Dorsch News: Records first league assist
Dorsch assisted once to go with four crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Monchengladbach.
Dorsch led his side with four tackles and set up the team's opening goal, registering his first assist of the season. The midfielder has now created at least one chance in four of his last five matches, attempting eight crosses in that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Niklas Dorsch See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Niklas Dorsch See More