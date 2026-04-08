Niklas Dorsch headshot

Niklas Dorsch News: Records first league assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Dorsch assisted once to go with four crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Monchengladbach.

Dorsch led his side with four tackles and set up the team's opening goal, registering his first assist of the season. The midfielder has now created at least one chance in four of his last five matches, attempting eight crosses in that span.

Niklas Dorsch
FC Heidenheim
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