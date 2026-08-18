Niklas Mohr Injury: Exits friendly with thigh issue

Mohr was forced to stay in the locker room at halftime of Paderborn's 4-3 friendly against Cologne after feeling discomfort in his left thigh, according to NW.

Mohr has an uncertain outlook at this stage, with it still unclear whether the issue will force him to miss any time. His fitness will need to be monitored in the coming days as Paderborn wrap up their preseason preparations. Mohr is expected to be evaluated further before a clearer timeline emerges on his availability.