Niklas Stark Injury: Could be available Saturday

Stark (strain) could be available for Saturday's match against Wolfsburg, according to coach Daniel Thioune. "We hope that Stark will be available again this weekend"

Stark could be an option for Saturday's match against Wolfsburg after missing the last game with a strain injury. The defender had started the previous four matches and is expected to regain his starting role once fully fit, although Karim Coulibaly could start in central defense if the staff opt to manage his minutes.