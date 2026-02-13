Niklas Stark Injury: Could be option
Stark (hip) appears to be an option for Saturday's match against Bayern Munich, according to manager Daniel Thioune.
Stark is working towards a return Saturday after not playing since 2025 due to a hip injury, appearing to just need to pass some testing. This would be an addition of depth to the squad, starting in only three of his seven appearances this season. That said, a return to the bench is likely once fit.
