Niklas Stark Injury: Could return Sunday

Stark (undisclosed) has good chances of being available for Sunday's clash against Koln after interrupting training earlier in the week, according to coach Daniel Thioune. "They have good chances of being available. We have a new medical session soon, where I will be able to find out more; one or two of them will even resume training today."

Stark had been a concern after being forced to cut short his training sessions midweek, but the coach's upbeat tone is an encouraging sign heading into the weekend. Bremen will have a clearer picture on his availability after the upcoming medical assessment, with the club hopeful of having him back in the fold for a crucial fixture in their survival push.