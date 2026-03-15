Niklas Stark Injury: Dealing with muscle problem
Stark is not in the squad for Sunday's match against Mainz due to a muscular problem.
Stark misses out on short notice after picking up the injury in the buildup to the match. The defender had started four straight matches since returning from a hip injury in February.
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