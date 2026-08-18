Niklas Stark Injury: Involved in partial team training

Stark (strain) increased his workload and participated in part of Werder Bremen's first training session of the week Tuesday as he continues his recovery from muscular problems, according to the club.

Stark has been sidelined by muscular problems but made progress toward a return to team training by participating in part of Tuesday's session. He is now gradually increasing his workload, although he still needs to build up his exertion before he can be considered fully ready for competitive action. With Werder Bremen's first competitive match of the season against Luneburger SK Hansa coming this weekend, his ability to handle a greater training load will determine whether he can be included in the squad.