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Niklas Stark Injury: Limited in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Stark (undisclosed) has been limited in training this week but is expected to be available against Augsburg on Saturday, according to manager Daniel Thioune. "Apart from Niklas, everyone participated fully in training today."

Stark has been limited in training this week, but a final decision on his availability will be made following Friday's session. If he's able to log in a full session, which he didn't do Thursday, he should be included in the squad. Stark has been limited to just 14 appearances (nine starts) in the current Bundesliga campaign.

Niklas Stark
Werder Bremen
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