Niklas Stark Injury: Questionable for Saturday
Stark (undisclosed) is questionable for Saturday's clash against Gladbach, coach Ole Werner said in the press conference.
Stark missed the last game against Leverkusen due to injury and remains questionable for Saturday's clash with Gladbach. He will likely be a late call before the game. If he has to miss the call again, Anthony Jung will likely replace him in defense again.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now