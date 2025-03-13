Fantasy Soccer
Niklas Stark headshot

Niklas Stark Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Stark (undisclosed) is questionable for Saturday's clash against Gladbach, coach Ole Werner said in the press conference.

Stark missed the last game against Leverkusen due to injury and remains questionable for Saturday's clash with Gladbach. He will likely be a late call before the game. If he has to miss the call again, Anthony Jung will likely replace him in defense again.

Niklas Stark
Werder Bremen
