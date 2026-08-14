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Niklas Stark Injury: Resumes team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Stark (strain) resumed team training in recent days, according to the club.

Stark had been dealing with muscle issues that kept him out of a five day training camp trip, with coach Daniel Thioune previously saying it was out of the question for him to join sessions at the time. His return to training now confirms the setback has cleared up, positioning him as a rotational option in defense heading into the new 2026/27 Bundesliga season.

Niklas Stark
Werder Bremen
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