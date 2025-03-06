Niklas Stark Injury: Ruled out Saturday
Stark (undisclosed) was forced off at halftime against Wolfsburg and will remain out for Saturday's match against Leverkusen, coach Ole Werner said in a press conference.
Stark will miss Saturday's game against Leverkusen after suffering an injury in the last match against Wolfsburg. A return timeline is unclear but his absence will require a change in the lineup with Anthony Jung likely taking on a larger role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now