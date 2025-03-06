Fantasy Soccer
Niklas Stark headshot

Niklas Stark Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Stark (undisclosed) was forced off at halftime against Wolfsburg and will remain out for Saturday's match against Leverkusen, coach Ole Werner said in a press conference.

Stark will miss Saturday's game against Leverkusen after suffering an injury in the last match against Wolfsburg. A return timeline is unclear but his absence will require a change in the lineup with Anthony Jung likely taking on a larger role.

Niklas Stark
Werder Bremen
