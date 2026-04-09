Niklas Stark Injury: Should resume partial training

Stark (undisclosed) will resume partial team training for the first time Thursday, according to the club.

Stark has been sidelined for the last game agianst Leipzig due to injury but his return to partial training Thursday is a welcome development for coach Daniel Thioune, even if he remains a doubt for Sunday's clash against Koln. Getting Stark back to full fitness before Sunday's clash against Koln would be a significant boost as Bremen push to secure their Bundesliga status in the final stretch of the season.