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Niklas Stark Injury: Sidelined again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Stark (undisclosed) is sidelined again for the time being due to injury, according to the club.

Stark's continued absence alongside Abdoul-Karim Coulibaly (muscular) has left Bremen's central defense badly depleted, forcing Amos Pieper (knee) into the starting lineup despite his own recent return. The situation is far from ideal for coach Daniel Thioune heading into a tough fixture against Leipzig, but getting both Stark and Coulibaly back for the upcoming fixtures would go a long way toward stabilizing the back line for the final push of the season.

Niklas Stark
Werder Bremen
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