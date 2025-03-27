Niklas Stark Injury: Trains with team, option Saturday
Stark (knee) has trained over the past week and is an option for Saturday's match against Kiel, according to his club.
Stark looks to already be back after his time out over the break, as he is back in training and has been over the past week. The defender will likely see the start immediately with Milos Velkovic out due to a muscle injury, starting in 17 of his 18 appearances this campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now