Niklas Stark News: Back on bench

Stark (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Augsburg.

Stark passed his late fitness assessment after manager Daniel Thioune confirmed a final decision would be made following Friday's session, recovering enough to earn a spot in the squad despite having been limited in training throughout the week. The defender had been unable to train fully on Thursday, and the club opted to manage his return carefully rather than throwing him straight into the starting lineup. He has been limited to 14 appearances and nine starts in the current Bundesliga campaign, with his return to the starting role expected to follow once he is deemed fully fit.