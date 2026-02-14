Niklas Stark headshot

Niklas Stark News: Finds starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Stark (hip) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Bayern.

Stark finds a starting role for Saturday's clash against Bayern after missing time since 2025 due to a hip injury. The defender completed the necessary testing and returns directly to the starting XI despite having started only three of his seven appearances this season. His inclusion adds immediate depth and reinforcement to the backline.

Niklas Stark
Werder Bremen
