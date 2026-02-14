Niklas Stark News: Finds starting role
Stark (hip) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Bayern.
Stark finds a starting role for Saturday's clash against Bayern after missing time since 2025 due to a hip injury. The defender completed the necessary testing and returns directly to the starting XI despite having started only three of his seven appearances this season. His inclusion adds immediate depth and reinforcement to the backline.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Niklas Stark See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Niklas Stark See More