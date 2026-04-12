Niklas Stark News: Fit for bench
Stark (undisclosed) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Koln.
Stark was likely to make his way back to the clean sheet Sunday and has recovered from his injury, as the defender recovers from his undisclosed injury. He will look to return to the starting XI in the coming matches, that is, if he can remain fit, starting in eight of his 12 appearances this campaign but missing out multiple times due to injury.
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