Niklas Stark News: In starting squad
Stark (strain) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Wolfsburg.
Stark is in the starting squad for Saturday's match against Wolfsburg after missing the last game with a strain injury. The defender had started the previous four matches and remains an undisputed starter for Bremen when cleared to play.
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