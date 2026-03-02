Niklas Stark News: Stalwart defending in win

Stark had two tackles (two won), five clearances and one interception in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus FC Heidenheim.

Start led the Werder Bremen defensive effort Saturday with five clearances as they earned a clean sheet in a 2-0 win over Heidenheim. After missing Werder Bremen's first six fixtures of 2026 due to a hip injury, the veteran defender has been named to the starting XI in each of their last three league matches. Across the three-match stretch, Stark has averaged one interception and 4.33 clearances per appearance while playing the full 90 minutes twice.