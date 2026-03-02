Niklas Stark News: Stalwart defending in win
Stark had two tackles (two won), five clearances and one interception in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus FC Heidenheim.
Start led the Werder Bremen defensive effort Saturday with five clearances as they earned a clean sheet in a 2-0 win over Heidenheim. After missing Werder Bremen's first six fixtures of 2026 due to a hip injury, the veteran defender has been named to the starting XI in each of their last three league matches. Across the three-match stretch, Stark has averaged one interception and 4.33 clearances per appearance while playing the full 90 minutes twice.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Niklas Stark See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Niklas Stark See More