Niklas Sule headshot

Niklas Sule Injury: Dealing with thigh issues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Sule (thigh) was dealing with thigh issues and was replaced at the break of Friday's 4-0 victory against Mainz as a precaution.

Sule felt tightness in his thigh leading up to kickoff and was pulled at halftime during Friday's 4-0 win over Mainz as a precaution, head coach Niko Kovac told reporters after the match. The center-back is set to undergo further evaluation in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue and whether it will force him into another stint on the sidelines. If he is ruled out, Luca Reggiani would be in line for an uptick in minutes across the back line for the Black and Yellow.

Niklas Sule
Borussia Dortmund
