Niklas Sule headshot

Niklas Sule Injury: Fit for Koln

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Sule (thigh) trained fully Friday and ultimately traveled with the squad for Saturday's clash against Koln, according to Ruhr Nachrichten.

Sule was initially expected to miss Saturday's clash against Koln, but the center-back logged a full training session Friday and traveled with the squad for the trip. He has been sidelined since mid February, so a spot in the starting XI against the goats remains unlikely, though he could feature off the bench and see some minutes in the second half if called upon. That said, he has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, so the staff will likely take a cautious approach and avoid rushing him back, especially with captain Emre Can (knee) already ruled out for the season.

Niklas Sule
Borussia Dortmund
