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Niklas Sule Injury: Injury confirmed minor

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Sule suffered a minor knee injury during Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim and will need a rest period before returning, but is expected to be available for the final stretch of the season, according to the club.

Sule had feared the worst after being forced off before halftime with a bandaged knee, but the medical examinations delivered a significant relief for both player and club. The center-back will observe a period of rest before being gradually reintegrated, sparing Dortmund what could have been a serious defensive blow in the final weeks of the campaign. Ramy Bensebaini is expected to cover in the back line during his absence while Sule works his way back to full fitness for the final stretch of the campaign.

Niklas Sule
Borussia Dortmund
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