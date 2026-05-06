Niklas Sule Injury: Late call Friday

Sule (undisclosed) returned to partial training and is hoped to be available for Friday's clash against Frankfurt, according to coach Niko Kovac. "Nikki have notably participated in training. Nikki have been partially reintegrated. I would like him to be available for Friday's match against Frankfurt."

Sule has been operating in a rotational capacity this season, limiting the immediate impact of his absence on the starting lineup. His return to partial training is a positive development, with the coaching staff hopeful of having him available for the weekend fixture. Luca Reggiani is expected to continue covering in the back line should Sule be unable to go Friday.