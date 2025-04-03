Niklas Sule Injury: Late call to face Freiburg

Sule didn't train Thursday and is a late call for Saturday's match against Freiburg, according to manager Niko Kovac. "Niklas hasn't trained, so we'll have to see."

Sule appears to be battling some fitness issues this week, as he has not trained ahead of Saturday's match. This will leave him questionable, likely needing to pass a fitness test to be available to play. With Emre Can (undisclosed) also injured and Nico Schlotterbeck suspended, this will be something to monitor, as Sule could be a replacement in the middle of the defense if deemed fit enough to play.