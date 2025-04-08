Niklas Sule Injury: Makes squad list

Sule (undisclosed) is on the squad list for Wednesday's match against Barcelona.

Sule was back training Tuesday and looks to be even more of an option after making the squad list. This is good news for the club, as they do need a few defenders to step up after Nico Schlotterbeck (knee) was announced out for the season. He likely won't see the start but could still feature off the bench if he makes the team sheet.