Niklas Sule Injury: Remains out

Sule (thigh) won't be an option for Saturday's clash against Leipzig, coach Niko Kovac said in the press conference, according to Katharina Kupper from Ruhr 24.

Sule picked up a thigh injury in the matchup against Mainz and remains sidelined as he works his way back from the setback. There is still no clear timetable for his return, leaving a noticeable dent in the depth of the back line, with the unit already running thin. In the meantime, young Luca Reggiani is in line for an expanded role as the defense looks to steady itself until reinforcements return to full health.