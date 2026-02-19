Niklas Sule headshot

Niklas Sule Injury: Remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Sule (thigh) won't be an option for Saturday's clash against Leipzig, coach Niko Kovac said in the press conference, according to Katharina Kupper from Ruhr 24.

Sule picked up a thigh injury in the matchup against Mainz and remains sidelined as he works his way back from the setback. There is still no clear timetable for his return, leaving a noticeable dent in the depth of the back line, with the unit already running thin. In the meantime, young Luca Reggiani is in line for an expanded role as the defense looks to steady itself until reinforcements return to full health.

Niklas Sule
Borussia Dortmund
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Niklas Sule See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Niklas Sule See More
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, Sept. 16
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, Sept. 16
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
157 days ago
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, April 9
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, April 9
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
317 days ago
Champions League Preview: Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona Predictions, Odds, & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
December 10, 2024
Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for March 2, 3
SOC
Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for March 2, 3
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
March 1, 2024