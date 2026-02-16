Niklas Sule headshot

Niklas Sule Injury: Ruled out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Sule (thigh) is ruled out for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Atalanta due to injury, the club announced.

Sule picked up a thigh injury in Friday's win over Mainz and will sit out Tuesday's Champions League showdown against Atalanta after failing to train with the squad in the final session before the game. It is a tough hit for the Black and Yellow with Nico Schlotterbeck (muscular) and Filippo Mane (undisclosed) already ruled out while captain Emre Can (groin) remains a game-time call. If all three are unavailable, Luca Reggiani would be in line for a larger role against the Italians as Dortmund look to patch together their backline.

Niklas Sule
Borussia Dortmund
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Niklas Sule See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Niklas Sule See More
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, Sept. 16
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, Sept. 16
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
154 days ago
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, April 9
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, April 9
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
314 days ago
Champions League Preview: Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona Predictions, Odds, & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
December 10, 2024
Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for March 2, 3
SOC
Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for March 2, 3
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
March 1, 2024