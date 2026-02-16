Niklas Sule Injury: Ruled out Tuesday

Sule (thigh) is ruled out for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Atalanta due to injury, the club announced.

Sule picked up a thigh injury in Friday's win over Mainz and will sit out Tuesday's Champions League showdown against Atalanta after failing to train with the squad in the final session before the game. It is a tough hit for the Black and Yellow with Nico Schlotterbeck (muscular) and Filippo Mane (undisclosed) already ruled out while captain Emre Can (groin) remains a game-time call. If all three are unavailable, Luca Reggiani would be in line for a larger role against the Italians as Dortmund look to patch together their backline.