Niklas Sule Injury: Suffers knee injury

Sule picked up an apparent knee injury after slipping and going down in pain during Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim, with his availability for upcoming fixtures uncertain and a potential season-ending absence a real concern, according to the club.

Sule injured his knee in the first half of Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim and the images didn't look good, although the full extent of the damage is pending further medical assessment. Sule is an experienced defensive presence for Dortmund and his potential absence for the final stretch of the season would be a significant blow, with Ramy Bensebaini expected to take on a larger role in the back line while the club awaits clarity on the situation. Further updates are expected once the results of any scans are confirmed.