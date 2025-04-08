Niklas Sule Injury: Training with squad Tuesday

Sule (undisclosed) was spotted in team training Tuesday ahead of the Champions League clash against Barcelona, the club announced.

Sule is in a good position to be available for Wednesday's clash against Barcelona after returning to team training Tuesday, suggesting he has recovered from his injury. That said, his return shouldn't have much impact on the starting squad as he has been a bench option recently, playing only 11 minutes since mid-February. However, he could see increased playing time during Nico Schlotterbeck's recovery from injury.