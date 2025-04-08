Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Niklas Sule headshot

Niklas Sule Injury: Training with squad Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Sule (undisclosed) was spotted in team training Tuesday ahead of the Champions League clash against Barcelona, the club announced.

Sule is in a good position to be available for Wednesday's clash against Barcelona after returning to team training Tuesday, suggesting he has recovered from his injury. That said, his return shouldn't have much impact on the starting squad as he has been a bench option recently, playing only 11 minutes since mid-February. However, he could see increased playing time during Nico Schlotterbeck's recovery from injury.

Niklas Sule
Borussia Dortmund
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now