Niklas Sule Injury: Will retire in summer

Sule will retire from professional football at the end of the 2025/26 season when his contract with Borussia Dortmund expires on June 30, the center-back announced on the Spielmacher podcast.

Sule revealed the knee scare he suffered during the match at Hoffenheim was the defining moment that confirmed his decision, admitting he broke down in tears in the shower believing he had suffered a third ACL rupture before being given the all-clear the following day. The German international joined Dortmund from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022 and made 109 appearances for the club, contributing three goals across four seasons that included a near-miss title challenge in his first year and a Champions League final appearance in his second. Across his entire Bundesliga career, he made 299 appearances, while earning 49 caps for the German national team. Sule expressed deep affection for Dortmund and the city, describing the atmosphere of his first season as among the most powerful emotional experiences of his career, and admitting it will be hard to leave a place where his children have grown up.