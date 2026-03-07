Niklas Sule headshot

Niklas Sule News: Option off bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Sule (thigh) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Koln.

Sule returns to the matchday squad after missing the last four matches due to a thigh injury but begins the match on the bench. The center-back trained fully Friday and traveled with the squad, though the staff appear set to ease him back into action after his lengthy absence. He could see minutes in the second half if needed.

Niklas Sule
Borussia Dortmund
