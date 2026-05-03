Niko Tsakiris Injury: Assists, comes off hurt

Tsakiris was injured and subbed out in the 54th minute of Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Toronto FC. He assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and two corners before exiting the match.

Tsakiris recorded his fourth assist of the season, all within the last five matches during the draw Saturday. He did, however leave with an injury in the process. If the midfielder does need to miss time, it will be a significant loss to the team as he recorded two goals with four goals in 11 games played for San Jose.