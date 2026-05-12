Niko Tsakiris Injury: Out 3-4 months after surgery

Taskiris will remain unavailable for at least three months following surgery to repair a right groin problem, Brian Sciaretta of American Soccer Now reports.

Tsakiris has been outstanding in the 2026 season, which is already his best year in terms of offensive production with two goals and four assists over 11 matches played. Therefore, his absence will be a huge blow in San Jose's lineup while also leaving them without their top set-piece taker. The young prospect will be sidelined until after the World Cup break and perhaps a few more weeks. If Timo Werner (hamstring) is not back before Tsakiris, Ousseni Bouda and Nick Fernandez will be the main beneficiaries in terms of playing time.