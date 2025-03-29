Fantasy Soccer
Niko Tsakiris headshot

Niko Tsakiris Injury: Remains questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Tsakiris (Lower Body) is back with his club but is questionable for Saturday's clash against Seattle, according to the MLS injury report.

Tsakiris is back from his time with USMNT U20s but remains questionable for Saturday's game against the Sounders due to a lower body injury. That said, his potential absence wouldn't impact the starting XI, as he has mainly been a bench option this season.

Niko Tsakiris
San Jose Earthquakes
