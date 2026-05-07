Niko Tsakiris Injury: Set for absence

Tsakiris (undisclosed) is expected to remain out for a while as confirmed by coach Bruce Arena, Favian Renkel of Kickbase MLS reports.

Tsakiris might not play until after the World Cup break as he continues to battle the injury that forced him to leave the last match against Toronto. This news leaves San Jose without their best central attacking midfielder and primary set-piece taker alongside the also injured Timo Werner (hamstring). Thus, Nick Fernandez may benefit from the situation going forward. The 20-year-old is the team's leader in assists with four after the first 11 game weeks of the 2026 MLS campaign.