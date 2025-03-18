Niko Tsakiris Injury: With USMNT U20s

Tsakiris is serving with the USMNT U20s and is not an option for Saturday's match against Charlotte.

Tsakiris will be out of the team for at least a week as he serves with the U20s for matches against Mexico and Japan. He has yet to start in his two appearances this campaign, so it should only be a minor absence. He will look to resume play against Seattle on March 29, although that will be determined by when he is back in San Jose.