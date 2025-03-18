Fantasy Soccer
Niko Tsakiris

Niko Tsakiris Injury: With USMNT U20s

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Tsakiris is serving with the USMNT U20s and is not an option for Saturday's match against Charlotte.

Tsakiris will be out of the team for at least a week as he serves with the U20s for matches against Mexico and Japan. He has yet to start in his two appearances this campaign, so it should only be a minor absence. He will look to resume play against Seattle on March 29, although that will be determined by when he is back in San Jose.

Niko Tsakiris
San Jose Earthquakes
More Stats & News
