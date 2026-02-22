Niko Tsakiris headshot

Niko Tsakiris News: Attempts 21 crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

February 22, 2026

Tsakiris had one shot (zero on goal), 21 crosses (six accurate) and 15 corners in Saturday's 3-0 win against Sporting Kansas City.

2025 was a lost year for Tsakiris, who barely logged more than 10 appearances during last year's MLS season. Looking for a far better output in 2026, he wasted little time getting off the ground. In his 11-game 2025, Tsakiris logged 22 crosses, and he was only one short of tying the tally for Saturday's game against Sporting Kansas City. Even more impressively, his six accurate crosses this weekend are more than last season's four, meaning he was more impactful in only one game.

Niko Tsakiris
San Jose Earthquakes
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Niko Tsakiris See More
