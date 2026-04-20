Niko Tsakiris News: Delivers assist in victory

Tsakiris assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 4-1 victory versus Los Angeles Football Club.

Tsakiris logged his second assist of the MLS season in Sunday's win against LAFC, setting a new career high with the helper that teed up San Jose's final goal as the Earthquakes took over the second half and rolled to a 4-1 victory at BMO Stadium. He dictated the tempo in midfield from start to finish, disrupting LAFC's double pivot with sharp pressing while opening up lanes for Timo Werner and Ousseni Bouda to do damage in the final third. He capped off a dominant showing with three chances created and three corners, pulling the strings all match long.